Washington Washington Football Team ‘Bombshell’ Disappoints

All that teasing and no payoff.

After more than a week of scandal foreplay, the Washington Washington Football Team ‘bombshell’ report has finally gone public.

What was the big reveal? Was it cheerleaders forcibly coerced into becoming prostitutes? Murder for hire? Is every single player on the team gay?

Nope. Nothing that good. It was just your usual run-of-the-mill sexual harassment scandal.

Fifteen female former employees who worked for the Washington Football Team told The Washington Post that they were sexually harassed while working for the organization.

The allegations, according to the Post, would fall under” unwelcome overtures or comments of a sexual nature, and exhortations to wear revealing clothing and flirt with clients to close sales deals.”

The team announced in a statement that it hired Washington D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson “to conduct a thorough independent review of this entire manner and help the team set new employee standards for the future.”

“The Washington Washington Football Team football team takes issues of employee conduct seriously,” the team said in a statement. “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”

In NO WAY is sexual harassment acceptable or okay, but is it really a bombshell that this kind of stuff happens in the workplace – especially with an NFL team?

Is it repulsive, repugnant, and vile? Absolutely. Is it completely shocking and stunning? Sadly, no.

Click below to hear more on the Washington Washington Football Team ‘Bombshell’ from the Chicks on the Right’s perspective.

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)