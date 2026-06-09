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Indiana Has The Cheapest Pizza In All Of America

Tony Katz:

They analyzed prices from GruHub, DoorDash for medium cheese pizzas sold by the ten largest pizza chains in one hundred and eighty cities nationwide, including the one hundred most populous US cities and three largest cities in each state. Indiana was named the most budget friendly state for pizza, the average price being $13.96.

Oh wow, right, now I’m here to tell you that that’s an average price for a medium pizza. The amount of people who order a medium pizza is a small number because if you’re ordering a pizza, you’re ordering a large pizza. Oh, you have kids, you have to feed the kids. You might add an additional medium pizza to the large pizza order. How many people are ordering on their own, of their own volition, a medium pizza?

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