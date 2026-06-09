Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/9/26: Indiana Pizza, CA Fraud, AI
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Indiana has the cheapest pizza
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Dems upset that Trump is noticing the election fraud in California
Today on the Marketplace: Recently Discontinued Soda
What is AI doing to the economy?
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