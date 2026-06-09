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Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 6/9/26: Blanche, Fraud, Indy Violence

Tony Katz: Todd Blanche Trump AG, Prosecute the Fraud, Indy violence spreading to the donut counties, This Old House

Published on June 9, 2026

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Trump nominates Blanche for AG

Prosecute the fraud

Greg Bovino ’28?

Ukraine preparing missiles for Moscow

California is why we question election results

Republican Convention coming up. Just say not to Diego

Indianapolis crime spreading to the donut counties

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