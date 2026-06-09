Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 6/9/26: Blanche, Fraud, Indy Violence
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Trump nominates Blanche for AG
Prosecute the fraud
Greg Bovino ’28?
Ukraine preparing missiles for Moscow
California is why we question election results
Republican Convention coming up. Just say not to Diego
Indianapolis crime spreading to the donut counties
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