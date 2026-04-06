Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/6/26: Rescued Pilots, Trump Post

Catch the show in its entirety here:

This post from President Trump is dumb. Ridiculous and weak and dumb

….why? Because no one needs tough guy talk. This is a time for action, not yelling. The only way this makes sense is if it was intentional as a signal. But that’s the 4-D chess stuff…and I doubt that’s the case here.

….but one does have to ask what might be scheduled for Tuesday – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-warns-iran-48-hours-hormuz-strait/

….this administration has been excellent at misdirection. Trump gave Iran 5 days then another 10. Who knows what might be happening.

….Sen. Chris Murphy on Trump’s post, and my response – https://x.com/tonykatz/status/2040816910049173582?s=20

….however, Trump is very right to tell Europe to get up off their butts and do something about their future – https://x.com/drjstrategy/status/2040029898295632377?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA