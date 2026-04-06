Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/6/26: Rescued Pilots, Trump Post
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Pilots shot down over Iran are rescued – https://nypost.com/2026/04/04/world-news/us-forces-have-rescued-missing-pilot-of-f-15e-jet-downed-by-iran-reports/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app
This post from President Trump is dumb. Ridiculous and weak and dumb
….why? Because no one needs tough guy talk. This is a time for action, not yelling. The only way this makes sense is if it was intentional as a signal. But that’s the 4-D chess stuff…and I doubt that’s the case here.
….but one does have to ask what might be scheduled for Tuesday – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/trump-warns-iran-48-hours-hormuz-strait/
….this administration has been excellent at misdirection. Trump gave Iran 5 days then another 10. Who knows what might be happening.
….Sen. Chris Murphy on Trump’s post, and my response – https://x.com/tonykatz/status/2040816910049173582?s=20
….however, Trump is very right to tell Europe to get up off their butts and do something about their future – https://x.com/drjstrategy/status/2040029898295632377?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
NCAA Championship: Lot’s of people will be drinking in downtown tonight
How AI will damage everyone if we don’t make changes now – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15702747/Damning-study-reveals-ChatGPT-damaging-way-you-think.html