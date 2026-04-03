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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/3/26: Bondi, Trump, Iran, Obama

Tony Katz: Bondi, Trump, Iran, Obama

Published on April 3, 2026

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Pam Bondi Fired

Nothing new was said in Trump’s primetime address

B1 Bridge hit in Tehran

The Liberal Women in West Ber-Clay do not represent all of Carmel

Your kids aren’t even safe in Red States

Why would anyone say we are losing.. they want us to lose

Obama Library grand opening requires legal ID and must be citizens

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