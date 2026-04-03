Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/3/26: Bondi, Trump, Iran, Obama
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Pam Bondi Fired
Nothing new was said in Trump’s primetime address
B1 Bridge hit in Tehran
The Liberal Women in West Ber-Clay do not represent all of Carmel
Your kids aren’t even safe in Red States
Why would anyone say we are losing.. they want us to lose
Obama Library grand opening requires legal ID and must be citizens
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