Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/3/26: Final 4, Trump Address
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Final Four is in town
Break down of Trump’s primetime speech
Thursday Music Moment on a Friday
Fireball – Pitbull
SONG: Fireball
ARTIST: Pitbull
ALBUM: Globalization
YEAR: 2014
Film Friday – The Muppet Movie
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