Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr with Craig Collins 4/2/26
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Trump primetime address to the nation
US does not need Middle Eastern Oil
Best April Fools Day jokes
Looks like SCOTUS will rule in favor of birthright citizenship
Reese’s going back to their old recipe
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