Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr with Craig Collins 4/2/26:
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Artemis II launch around the moon.
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Trump to Erika Kirk: Sue their asses off
Today on the Marketplace: NES Controller Side Coffee Table Works with a real Nintendo, Guest Garry Meier joins.
Garry Meier talks about the radio biz, golfing, and the Indy 500
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