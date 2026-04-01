Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 4/1/26: Trump, Ballroom, Kid Rock
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
President Trump to address the nation tonight
Trump: Iran wants to make a deal more than I want to make a deal
Activist judge stops ballroom construction
Apache Helicopter flyby of Kid Rock’s Nashville home
Kristi Noem’s freaky husband
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