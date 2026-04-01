Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/1/26: WISH WRTV, SCOTUS, NATO, Pratt
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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WISH TV acquires WRTV 6
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Ketanji Brown the lone dissent in “Conversion Therapy” ban case
Trump going to SCOTUS
Rubio: Why are we in NATO?
Today on the Marketplace: 6 Foot Chickens
Time to get serious about Spencer Pratt
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