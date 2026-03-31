Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/31/26: Terror in MI, Iran, Pope
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Attack on a Michigan synagogue as an act of terrorism inspired by Hezbollah
There are a lot of people of Dearborn, MI that are upset that the Ayatollah is dead.
Ammunition depot hit in Iran
Kuwait tanker hit
Rubio: Weeks not months
Cake being delivered to Marian University today
CPAC straw poll. Stock in Rubio is going up
Pope Leo: “[Jesus] does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”
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