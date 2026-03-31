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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/31/26:  Jaden Ivey, IndyCar for Sale

Tony Katz: Jaden Ivey, IndyCar for Sale, Carmel is afraid of ICE

Published on March 31, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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More than half of US home listings are ‘stale’

Car sales down as well

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Jaden Ivey waived by the Bulls

Today on the Marketplace:    1980 Lindsey Hopkins Lightning Indy Car

Carmel residents urge local officials, community members to push back on ICE office

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