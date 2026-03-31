Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/31/26: Jaden Ivey, IndyCar for Sale
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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More than half of US home listings are ‘stale’
Car sales down as well
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Jaden Ivey waived by the Bulls
Today on the Marketplace: 1980 Lindsey Hopkins Lightning Indy Car
Carmel residents urge local officials, community members to push back on ICE office
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