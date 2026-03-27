Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/27/26: TSA Funding, Iran, Blue Blob

Tony Katz: TSA Funding, Iran, Blue Blob

Published on March 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

TSA will be funded. ICE was funded by the Big Beautiful Bill

Trump working on a deal with Iran

Will need ground troops to get the uranium

Turns out the base wants to finish off this war victorious

Australian woman convicted after putting googly eyes on controversial ‘Blue Blob’ sculpture

The Democrats will spin TSA funding as a win

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
White House US President Donald Trump Farmers
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Trump Hosts Ag Day Event with Hoosier Farmers

Circle City Village
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy’s First Tiny Home Village Breaks Ground for Homeless

Hasaan Rashid
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IPS Board Votes in Hasaan Rashid to Vacant Seat

Upland Brewing Company
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Upland Brewing’s 82nd Street Spot to Close

Police lights
Local  |  Staff

1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Indy’s East Side

Texas v Purdue
Local  |  Staff

Kaufman-Renn’s Tip-In Lifts Purdue Past Texas

Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Presidential Egg Roll at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site

NCAA 2026 Logo
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Lays Out Public Safety Plans for Final Four Weekend

statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s 2026 Legislative Wins: No Tax on Tips, Medicaid Reforms

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita Defends Allen Convictions

General Motors Manufacturing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic Milestone: GM Fort Wayne Builds 11 Millionth Vehicle

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025
Local  |  Staff

Thomas Rhett to Perform at LIV Golf Indianapolis in August

South Side Indy Truck Crash
Local  |  Staff

Driver Crashes Pickup Truck Into Multiple Homes on Indy’s South Side

High Angle View Of Buildings In City
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Eviction Crisis: 25,000 Annual Filings Now the “New Normal”

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close