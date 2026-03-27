Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/27/26: TSA Funding, Iran, Blue Blob
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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TSA will be funded. ICE was funded by the Big Beautiful Bill
Trump working on a deal with Iran
Will need ground troops to get the uranium
Turns out the base wants to finish off this war victorious
Australian woman convicted after putting googly eyes on controversial ‘Blue Blob’ sculpture
The Democrats will spin TSA funding as a win
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