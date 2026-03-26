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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/26/26: Ft Wayne, Fetterman, Loyola

Tony Katz: Ft Wayne, Fetterman, Adult Tricycles, Loyola

Published on March 26, 2026

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Mark Sanchez trial delayed again

You can’t drop the homeless off in Ft Wayne

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Fetterman is the only sane person in the Democrat party

Today on the Marketplace:    Adult tricycles

Loyola University Chicago apologizes for calling illegal alien murder an illegal alien

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