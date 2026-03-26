Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/26/26: Gas Tax, Hodge Twins, A Jones

Tony Katz: Gas Tax, Hodge Twins, Alex Jones

Published on March 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Let’s suspend the gas tax

Alex Jones, HodgeTwins, Carrie Prejean Boller: Stupid – https://x.com/AllyJKiss/status/2036907227550720278?s=20

Thursday Music Moment: Johnny Cash – Hurt

ARTIST: Johnny Cash

SONG: Hurt

ALBUM: American IV: The Man Comes Around

YEAR: 2002

ORIGINAL VERSION: Nine Inch Nails, 1995

What’s that TV Theme Song?   The Practice

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
NCAA 2026 Logo
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Lays Out Public Safety Plans for Final Four Weekend

statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s 2026 Legislative Wins: No Tax on Tips, Medicaid Reforms

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita Defends Allen Convictions

General Motors Manufacturing
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Historic Milestone: GM Fort Wayne Builds 11 Millionth Vehicle

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025
Local  |  Staff

Thomas Rhett to Perform at LIV Golf Indianapolis in August

South Side Indy Truck Crash
Local  |  Staff

Driver Crashes Pickup Truck Into Multiple Homes on Indy’s South Side

High Angle View Of Buildings In City
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indy Eviction Crisis: 25,000 Annual Filings Now the “New Normal”

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Storms, Large Hail, and Possible Tornadoes Across Indiana

The Youth Alternatives to Violence & Crime initiative
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

City of Indianapolis Launches Youth Violence Reduction Initiative

Hinkle Fieldhouse thieves
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Thieves Take $15K in Equipment from Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse

Columbus Police Department
Local  |  Staff

Man Running From Columbus Police Found Dead in Garage Fire

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  John Herrick

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Frankfort K9 Officer for Animal Cruelty

Fort Wayne
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

$2,500 Fine for Dropping Off Homeless People in Fort Wayne

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

Kokomo Police: Woman Stabbed Letter Carrier, Crashed Her Buick

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close