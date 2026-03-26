Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/26/26: Gas Tax, Hodge Twins, A Jones
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Let’s suspend the gas tax
Alex Jones, HodgeTwins, Carrie Prejean Boller: Stupid – https://x.com/AllyJKiss/status/2036907227550720278?s=20
Thursday Music Moment: Johnny Cash – Hurt
ARTIST: Johnny Cash
SONG: Hurt
ALBUM: American IV: The Man Comes Around
YEAR: 2002
ORIGINAL VERSION: Nine Inch Nails, 1995
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