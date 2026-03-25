Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/25/26: Meta, Iran, ICE
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Jury finds Meta guilty, $375 million fine – https://nypost.com/2026/03/24/business/jury-weighs-metas-fate-in-landmark-new-mexico-case-accusing-firm-of-exposing-kids-to-online-sex-creeps/
Who is Trump talking to in Iran?
Saudi Arabia pushing Trump to continue the war
Marian Knights are the National Champions
ICE handing out bottles of water at airports
More from WIBC 93.1 FM