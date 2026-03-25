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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/25/26: Carb Day, Krasner, AOC

Tony Katz: Carb Day, Krasner, AOC

Published on March 25, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Carb Day lineup announced

Today’s Popcorn Moment:   Philly DA Larry Krasner threatens ICE agents working at the airport with arrest

Today on the Marketplace:    $17,000 Donruss Diamond Kings card

AOC Claims FBI Director Decimated Counterterrorism Infrastructure

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