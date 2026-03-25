Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/25/26: Carb Day, Krasner, AOC
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Carb Day lineup announced
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Philly DA Larry Krasner threatens ICE agents working at the airport with arrest
Today on the Marketplace: $17,000 Donruss Diamond Kings card
AOC Claims FBI Director Decimated Counterterrorism Infrastructure
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