Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/25/26: Guthrie, Fraud, Marian
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Nancy Guthrie is still missing
Medicare fraud investigation going on.
Investigation going on regarding NGO’s funding
Investigations are fine, but we need arrests
Ken Britt, Chancellor, Marin University calls in regarding their women’s basketball championship last night. Tony’s buying cake for the team
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