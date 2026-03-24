A LaPorte Man Sentenced to Over 8 Years in Federal Prison

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

Man Sentenced to Over 8 Years in Federal Prison

LaPorte, Ind. — A man from LaPorte has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison following convictions tied to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession, federal authorities announced.

Edwardo Trevino, 43, was sentenced on March 19, 2026, in South Bend by U.S. District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco. The sentencing follows a jury conviction on charges of distributing methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana, Trevino was sentenced to 100 months in prison and will serve an additional three years on supervised release after completing his sentence.

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Court records show that Trevino sold methamphetamine in one instance and was later found in possession of drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop. Authorities said he was riding in the front passenger seat of a vehicle when police pulled it over. Officers discovered a backpack at his feet containing methamphetamine, plastic baggies commonly used for drug distribution, a wallet with his identification, and a loaded handgun.

Because of a prior felony conviction for residential entry, Trevino was prohibited under federal law from possessing a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred said the case highlights the impact of cooperation among law enforcement agencies. He noted that joint efforts among local, state, and federal partners helped remove a repeat offender from the community.

Authorities from the Drug Enforcement Administration also emphasized their ongoing commitment to combating drug trafficking and violent crime in northern Indiana. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chip Cooke said the agency and its partners will continue pursuing those who contribute to drug distribution and community harm.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the LaPorte County Drug Task Force, the Michigan City Police Department, the Indiana State Police Laboratory Division, and the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lydia T. Lucius and Joel Gabrielse.

Federal authorities said the case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing violent crime and improving public safety through coordinated enforcement and community partnerships.