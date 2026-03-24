Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/24/26: Iran, ICE, Tlaib, IU
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
The Propaganda War of Operation Epic Fury
ICE shows up at the airports, and lines move
Sen. Markwayne Mullin confirmed as DHS secretary
ICE arrest at SFO
Rashida Tlaib’s connection to Palestinian American Congress
Indiana Ranks 41st Nationally for Burnout Risk
Supreme Court seems skeptical of laws in 14 states that allow counting of mail ballots that arrive after Election Day.
Indiana University philanthropy group allegedly led fundraising training with Hamas-linked ‘sham charity’