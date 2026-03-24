Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/24/26: Iran, ICE, Tlaib, IU

Tony Katz: Iran, ICE, Tlaib, Indiana University

Published on March 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

The Propaganda War of Operation Epic Fury

ICE shows up at the airports, and lines move

Sen. Markwayne Mullin confirmed as DHS secretary

ICE arrest at SFO

Rashida Tlaib’s connection to Palestinian American Congress

Rep. Bush And Rep. Tlaib Join GWU Student Protesters For A News Conference On Capitol Hill
Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

Indiana Ranks 41st Nationally for Burnout Risk

Supreme Court seems skeptical of laws in 14 states that allow counting of mail ballots that arrive after Election Day.

Indiana University philanthropy group allegedly led fundraising training with Hamas-linked ‘sham charity’

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Russian Hacker Sentenced to 7 Years in Indiana Court

a gas pump going into a gar
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gas Prices Rise to $4 a Gallon in Indiana

US-AUTO-AUTOMOBILE-TOYOTA
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Toyota to Invest $200 Million in Southern Indiana Plant

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Local  |  Staff

1 Shot at Downtown Indy Apartment by Canal

Caitlin Harris
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Detective Arrested for Drunk Driving

Boys Basketball State Finals sign
Local  |  John Herrick

116th IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday

Jacob Dhondt mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

Franklin Man Pleads Guilty to Crashing Truck into Juvenile Justice Center, Gets Prison Time

National Championship Trophy Tour
Local  |  John Herrick

Tour of Trophies Won by Indiana Hoosier Football Team Starts This Week

David Simon with Simon Property Group
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon Dies at 64

Protest for Nicholas Gulley II
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family of Nicholas Gulley II Demands Justice in Weekend Protest

Church Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Peace Activist Reacts to Shooting at Indy Church

Clinton County Sheriff's Office Merit Board Meeting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“I’m P***ed!”: Board President Slams Clinton Co. Sheriff Scandal

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy’s Record Heat Fades, Storm Chances Ahead

IMPD Patrol Car
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Man Hurt in Riverside Park Shooting

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close