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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/24/26: Gas Tax, Dr Lou, Schumer

Tony Katz: Gas Tax, Dr Lou, Schumer, Dems Childhood Trauma

Published on March 24, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Will Governor Braun suspend the gas tax?

Indianapolis not dealing with the trash left by the homeless

‘I don’t think it’s shocking anymore’ | Northsiders fed up with eyesore intersection | wthr.com

Homeless Encampment
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

No one supports the Iran except for America’s left

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Diagnosis Murder 

Dems eyeing White House lean into their childhood traumas.

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