Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/20/26: NVidia, Thune, Cancer Vax

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr

Thune warns Senate’s April recess could be canceled if DHS shutdown continues

Thune supporting the SAVE Act, yet the Senate would need 60 votes to pass it.

Trump tells Israel to stop hitting the gas fields

Iran isn’t stopping its hits on Gulf oil

Marines on their way to Kharg Island?