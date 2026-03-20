Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/20/26: NVidia, Thune, Cancer Vax
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Super Micro smuggled NVidia chips to China
Thune warns Senate’s April recess could be canceled if DHS shutdown continues
Thune supporting the SAVE Act, yet the Senate would need 60 votes to pass it.
Trump tells Israel to stop hitting the gas fields
Iran isn’t stopping its hits on Gulf oil
Marines on their way to Kharg Island?
Trump administration backs $200 million push for a cancer vaccine
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