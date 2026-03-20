Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/20/26: NVidia, Thune, Cancer Vax

Tony Katz: Nvidia smuggled to China, Thune, Cancer Vaccine, Illinois Progressives

Published on March 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Super Micro smuggled NVidia chips to China

Thune warns Senate’s April recess could be canceled if DHS shutdown continues

Thune supporting the SAVE Act, yet the Senate would need 60 votes to pass it.

Trump tells Israel to stop hitting the gas fields

Iran isn’t stopping its hits on Gulf oil

Marines on their way to Kharg Island?

Trump administration backs $200 million push for a cancer vaccine 

Squad-backed Democrats lose Illinois primaries in progressive setback | Fox News

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Congresswoman Erin Houchin Speaking
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Houchin Weighs in on “Dalilah’s Law” and New Education Reforms

Warmer Weather in Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Arrive in Indiana with the Occasional High Wind Gust

Saleem El-Amin
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Asks for Help Tracking Down Gary Men in Waffle House Shooting

Sabey Data Centers
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

$4 Billion Data Center Project Approved for Indy’s Decatur Township

NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships Continue in Indy

Braden Smith
Local  |  WISH-TV's Angela Moryan

WISH-TV: Braden Smith’s Family Reflects on Journey at Purdue

Sen. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Looks into Repeated Fires at Indiana State Prison

Planned Parenthood sign
Local  |  Staff

Planned Parenthood to Close 2 Locations in Indianapolis

IMPD Mounted Patrol Headquarters
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Arrests Made After Shots Fired at Mounted Patrol Barn

MCL Restaurant & Bakery
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

MCL Restaurant & Bakery to Close on Indy’s East Side After 70 Years

University of Notre Dame
Local  |  John Herrick

Notre Dame to Offer Full Tuition for Families with Income Under $150,000

Sycamore Services
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sycamore Services Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

Springtime Cloudscape over Lush Green Field in Rural Indiana
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Springtime Warm-Up in Indiana Starts Now

Interstate Plan
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indianapolis Plans Transformative Redesign of Downtown Interstates

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close