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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/20/26: Ivy Tech, Kargh Isl, Cuba

Tony Katz: Ivy Tech, Kargh Island, Russia, Cuba

Published on March 20, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Ivy Tech Week With Tony Katz - Interview with Sue Ellspermann
Source: N/A / n/a

New Indiana law updates Ivy Tech governance, doubles down on workforce mission

Trump to take Kharg Island?

Russia coming to the aid of Cuba

What’s that TV Theme Song?   

Film Friday – Superman

The autism racket

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