Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indiana Needs A Stronger Strategy To Attract Businesses

We're not doing enough good enough job to reach all the people we need to

Published on March 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mike Braun on Redistricting
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Indiana Needs A Stronger Strategy To Attract Businesses

In a state of economic flux, where businesses are constantly weighing their options, one thing is clear: Indiana needs a stronger strategy to attract and retain top talent. In this episode of our podcast, Tony Katz shares his thoughts on what’s missing in Indiana’s approach.

Tony’s frustration with the state’s economic development strategy is palpable. He believes that Indiana is “leaving things off the table” by not engaging with industries like tech and biomed, which are crucial for the state’s future. “What is our plan to bring in the tech industry that is necessary, the BioMed that we can develop and deliver?” he asks. He’s not alone in his concerns, as many Hoosiers are wondering why the state isn’t doing more to attract businesses and create jobs.

Tony’s solution is to appoint him as the ambassador to New York for business acquisition. He’s convinced that he can “sell” Indiana to businesses, highlighting its unique selling points like four seasons, affordable housing, and world-class sports teams. “Come to Indiana, it’s not Florida,” he jokes. But his pitch is more than just a joke – it’s a serious attempt to rebrand Indiana as a desirable destination for businesses.

Listen to the “Indiana Needs A Stronger Strategy To Attract Businesses” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Forever candidate Destiny Wells shows why she never wins office

Today on the Marketplace:    1955 Mercury Monterey Olther

What’s that TV Theme Song?    Dragnet (Closing Credits)

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Saleem El-Amin
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Asks for Help Tracking Down Gary Men in Waffle House Shooting

Sabey Data Centers
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

$4 Billion Data Center Project Approved for Indy’s Decatur Township

NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships Continue in Indy

Braden Smith
Local  |  WISH-TV's Angela Moryan

WISH-TV: Braden Smith’s Family Reflects on Journey at Purdue

Sen. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Looks into Repeated Fires at Indiana State Prison

Planned Parenthood sign
Local  |  Staff

Planned Parenthood to Close 2 Locations in Indianapolis

IMPD Mounted Patrol Headquarters
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD: Arrests Made After Shots Fired at Mounted Patrol Barn

MCL Restaurant & Bakery
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

MCL Restaurant & Bakery to Close on Indy’s East Side After 70 Years

University of Notre Dame
Local  |  John Herrick

Notre Dame to Offer Full Tuition for Families with Income Under $150,000

Sycamore Services
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sycamore Services Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

Springtime Cloudscape over Lush Green Field in Rural Indiana
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Springtime Warm-Up in Indiana Starts Now

Interstate Plan
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indianapolis Plans Transformative Redesign of Downtown Interstates

Dante Lyons
Local  |  Staff

Anderson Man Charged with Molesting 14-Year-Old Family Member

IMPD
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indy Teen Arrested in Rideshare Robbery Attempt

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close