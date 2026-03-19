Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Indiana Needs A Stronger Strategy To Attract Businesses

In a state of economic flux, where businesses are constantly weighing their options, one thing is clear: Indiana needs a stronger strategy to attract and retain top talent. In this episode of our podcast, Tony Katz shares his thoughts on what’s missing in Indiana’s approach.

Tony’s frustration with the state’s economic development strategy is palpable. He believes that Indiana is “leaving things off the table” by not engaging with industries like tech and biomed, which are crucial for the state’s future. “What is our plan to bring in the tech industry that is necessary, the BioMed that we can develop and deliver?” he asks. He’s not alone in his concerns, as many Hoosiers are wondering why the state isn’t doing more to attract businesses and create jobs.

Tony’s solution is to appoint him as the ambassador to New York for business acquisition. He’s convinced that he can “sell” Indiana to businesses, highlighting its unique selling points like four seasons, affordable housing, and world-class sports teams. “Come to Indiana, it’s not Florida,” he jokes. But his pitch is more than just a joke – it’s a serious attempt to rebrand Indiana as a desirable destination for businesses.

Listen to the “Indiana Needs A Stronger Strategy To Attract Businesses” discussion in full here: