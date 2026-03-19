Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/19/26: Oil Shock, Inflation, Kent
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Oil shock
As Iran and Qatar Oil Facilities are hit.
Biden era inflation numbers
Not so sure things went well for Sen. Mullin – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/mar/18/anger-issues-rand-paul-denounces-trumps-dhs-nominee-markwayne-mullin/
Democrats don’t care about you
Joe Kent goes on Tucker Carlson
Joe Kent under investigation?
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