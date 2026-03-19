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Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/19/26: D Wells, Dems hate women

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/19/26: Destiny Wells, Dems hate women

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Published on March 19, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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Rage free Tara

Look what Caitlin Clark did – https://www.ibj.com/articles/wnba-players-union-reach-tentative-but-transformative-agreement-that-will-let-season-start?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-latest-news

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Forever candidate Destiny Wells shows why she never wins office

Today on the Marketplace:    1955 Mercury Monterey Olther

Why do Democrats hate women so much? Dems Oppose Bill for Women’s Smithsonian Over Transgender Exclusion | Newsmax.com

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