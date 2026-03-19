Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/19/26: Hegseth, Hochul
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Pete Hegseth update on Operation Epic Fury.
How does Gov. Hochul think she’s going to get people to come back to NY with this message? – https://x.com/realjessica/status/2034310185506771118?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
Futures down over oil shock
ARTIST: Billy Joel
SONG: Moving’ Out (Anthony’s Song)
ALBUM: The Stranger
YEAR: 1977
What’s that TV Theme Song? Dragnet (Closing Credits)
“Leaky” Joe Kent on Tucker
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