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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/19/26: Hegseth, Hochul

Tony Katz: Pete Hegseth, Kathy Hochul, Leaky Joe Kent on Tucker Carlson

Published on March 19, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Pete Hegseth update on Operation Epic Fury. 

How does Gov. Hochul think she’s going to get people to come back to NY with this message? – https://x.com/realjessica/status/2034310185506771118?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

Futures down over oil shock

Thursday Music Moment:

ARTIST: Billy Joel

SONG: Moving’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

ALBUM: The Stranger

YEAR: 1977

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Dragnet (Closing Credits)

“Leaky” Joe Kent on Tucker

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