Redistricting Revenge On Indiana RINOs

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What happens when politicians misread the room? Tony Katz shared a fascinating story about a recent Lincoln Day dinner, where he witnessed a speaker’s tone-deaf approach to a sensitive topic.

The speaker, Senator Jim Buck, took the stage and immediately brought up the contentious issue of redistricting. Tony was taken aback by the move, saying, “I have no idea where that room was regarding redistricting. Why in the world would you bring it up? It was such a bad idea.” He questioned the strategy, wondering who advised Senator Buck to tackle such a divisive topic, especially in a room full of people who might not be on the same page.

Tony’s reaction was palpable, and he shared his thoughts on the importance of reading the room. “Real life is you didn’t fight. Real life is you don’t want to fight, and real life is you’re proud of not fighting, and you don’t have the common decency to shut your mouth.” He emphasized that politicians should prioritize unity and tact, rather than stirring up controversy.

The conversation also touched on the topic of redistricting itself, with Tony discussing a recent article in the IBJ about “redistricting revenge.” He noted that some politicians are facing backlash for their stance on the issue, with some even facing primary challenges. Tony expressed surprise that there’s enough money to fund these challenges, saying, “I think that a lot of people, certainly in the General Assembly, would have thought that this is bluster.”

Listen to the “Redistricting Revenge On Indiana RINO’s” discussion in full here: