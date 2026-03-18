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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/18/26: SAVE Act, Hormuz, MI Terror

Tony Katz: SAVE Act, Bad night for progs, Hormuz, MI Terrorist's Brother is in Hezbollah

Published on March 18, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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The SAVE Act will not pass – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-triggers-marathon-senate-fight-expose-dems-opposition-trump-backed-voter-id-bill

….but its time to end Lisa Murkowski’s career in the Senate.

Bad primary for progressives last night

US working to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz

Iran citizens tipped the Israelis on where Larijani was

Michigan terrorist was the brother of a high ranking Hezbollah commander.

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