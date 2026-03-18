Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/18/26: SAVE Act, Hormuz, MI Terror

The SAVE Act will not pass – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-triggers-marathon-senate-fight-expose-dems-opposition-trump-backed-voter-id-bill ….but its time to end Lisa Murkowski’s career in the Senate.

Bad primary for progressives last night US working to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz Iran citizens tipped the Israelis on where Larijani was