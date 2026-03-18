Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/18/26: SAVE Act, Hormuz, MI Terror
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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The SAVE Act will not pass – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gop-triggers-marathon-senate-fight-expose-dems-opposition-trump-backed-voter-id-bill
….but its time to end Lisa Murkowski’s career in the Senate.
Bad primary for progressives last night
US working to seize control of the Strait of Hormuz
Iran citizens tipped the Israelis on where Larijani was
Michigan terrorist was the brother of a high ranking Hezbollah commander.
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