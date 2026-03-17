Source: (Photo provided by IndyGo.)

IndyGo’s Folly Of Big Plans

Tony Katz‘s ire today is directed at IndyGo’s plans for the Blue Line, which he believes are misguided and out of touch with the needs of the community. “The red line was a terrible idea, IndyGo. You were wrong, and you’ve been proven wrong,” Tony says, referencing a past project that he claims was a failure. He’s equally critical of the blue line and purple line proposals, which he sees as more of the same: “Nobody wants these rapid transit buses or these rapid bus transit nonsense.”

Tony’s skepticism is rooted in his experience with past projects, where he claims that the city’s focus on grand, centralized planning has led to unintended consequences. He argues that the city’s plans have resulted in increased property values for some, but have also led to the displacement of businesses and the erosion of community character.

Throughout the conversation, Tony shares his observations on the city’s development process, from the impact of rapid transit on local businesses to the disconnect between city planners and the people they’re supposed to serve. He’s a voice of reason in a world where big plans often seem to take precedence over community needs. “The bus is a twentieth-century solution to a twenty-first-century problem,”

Listen to the “IndyGo’s Folly Of Big Plans” discussion in full here: