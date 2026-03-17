Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/17/26: Indy Zoo, Dietel, Cuba
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Indianapolis Zoo CEO steps down.
Investor bans on single family homes, and municipal restrictions on rentals in neighborhoods. Mark Dietel joins to discuss.
The Cubans also want freedom – https://www.wsj.com/world/americas/cubans-intensify-protests-after-sundown-protected-by-the-night-and-blackouts-7edf6fe2?mod=hp_lead_pos10
Rand Paul does not want our soldiers to die for Iran
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