Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/17/26: TSA, Iran, Micropenis

Catch the show in its entirety here:

….Republicans could have painted them with this weeks ago. They didn’t. It’s ridiculous.

US is ripping up Iran military piece by piece. Many around the world don’t want this, and want to demoralize us.

Trump wanted help with Hormuz, now says its not necessary – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/iran-war-us-israel-latest-news-2026?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1

….but he’s keeping tabs – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/mar/16/trump-says-hes-keeping-tabs-helps-us-reopen-strait-hormuz/

….Trump on France is classic Trump – https://x.com/bonchieredstate/status/2033614799024583056?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA