Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/17/26: TSA, Iran, Micropenis
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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TSA delays because Democrats won’t fund DHS
Democrats continue playing games on American safety – https://www.newsmax.com/politics/hakeem-jeffries-dhs-ice/2026/03/16/id/1249687/
….Republicans could have painted them with this weeks ago. They didn’t. It’s ridiculous.
US is ripping up Iran military piece by piece. Many around the world don’t want this, and want to demoralize us.
Trump wanted help with Hormuz, now says its not necessary – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/iran-war-us-israel-latest-news-2026?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1
….but he’s keeping tabs – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/mar/16/trump-says-hes-keeping-tabs-helps-us-reopen-strait-hormuz/
….Trump on France is classic Trump – https://x.com/bonchieredstate/status/2033614799024583056?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
It’s St Patrick’s Day
Tucker, Megyn, MTG and Micropenis
Tucker, the CIA, the lie and what is going on here – https://x.com/alandete/status/2033270589884940415?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….more – https://x.com/collinrugg/status/2032988966803370120?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….Trump supports Levin over the Woke Right – https://x.com/ryansaavedra/status/2033374338062369158?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….and of course, MTG talks micropenis – https://thehill.com/homenews/media/5786121-greene-megyn-kelly-iran-trump-mark-levin/