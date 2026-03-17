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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/17/26: IndyGo, A Carson, Act Judge

Tony Katz: IndyGo, Andre Carson, Activist Judge blocks RFK Jr

Published on March 17, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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IndyGo Blue Line vision clashes with entrenched land uses on West Washington Street

Today’s Popcorn Moment:  Andre Carson believes mothers are too busy to get an ID

Today on the Marketplace:    Leftover cat shampoo

More activist judges. This time on the CDC and vaccine schedules – https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/federal-court-blocks-kennedys-vaccine-changes-invalidates-vaccine-advisory-panel/

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