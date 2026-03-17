Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/17/26: IndyGo, A Carson, Act Judge
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Today’s Popcorn Moment: Andre Carson believes mothers are too busy to get an ID
Today on the Marketplace: Leftover cat shampoo
More activist judges. This time on the CDC and vaccine schedules – https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/federal-court-blocks-kennedys-vaccine-changes-invalidates-vaccine-advisory-panel/
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