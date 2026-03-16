What Would The Bears Mean For The State Of Indiana?

The Bears are on the move, and the question on everyone’s mind is: what does it mean for the state of Indiana? On today’s Tony Katz and the Morning News, Craig Collins and Matt Bair dive into the potential relocation of the Chicago Bears to northern Indiana.

The conversation starts with a comparison to the Colts’ move to Indianapolis in the 1980s, which some argue transformed the city into the thriving metropolis it is today.

However, Craig and Matt aren’t buying it. “It’s somewhat silly to compare this to northern Indiana, a part of the state that is really nowhere near what Indianapolis was before the Colts came to this city,” Craig says. “It’ll be more like East Rutherford in New Jersey, where the New York football teams play. That doesn’t compare to New York City.”

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Matt agrees, sharing his own experiences growing up in Indianapolis before the Colts arrived. “We were called Naptown, and we had neighborhoods like Dodge City, which is now Fall Creek Place. I mean, there were spots you just didn’t go to that are now even affluent to some degree.” He credits Mayor Hudnut, who had the vision to build the Hoosier Dome before the Colts came, as a key factor in Indianapolis’ transformation. “That demonstrates that Indianapolis was on the map, that people were gonna eventually come there. It might be the Colts, it might be somebody else.”

The discussion highlights the importance of leadership and vision in driving growth and development. Craig and Matt argue that northern Indiana, with its proximity to Chicago, won’t experience the same level of transformation as Indianapolis did. “You’ll still be the Chicago Bears, and people will be coming from Chicago to watch them and then going back to Chicago,” Craig explains. “They won’t be relocating there now.”

The conversation also touches on the economic impact of the Bears’ potential relocation. While some argue that it could bring significant benefits to northern Indiana, Craig and Matt are skeptical. “You’ll still have people commuting to the game from Chicago, and they’ll still be spending money in the city,” Craig says. “It’s not like it’s a two-hour drive from Chicago to Gary. It’s like driving to a suburb.”

Throughout the discussion, Craig and Matt engage in a lively discussion, sharing their perspectives and insights on the potential relocation. They also address the idea that the Bears’ presence could lead to a Super Bowl coming to northern Indiana, which would undoubtedly bring a significant economic boost. However, they argue that this would still not be enough to transform the region into a major hub like Indianapolis.

If you’re interested in the conversation surrounding the Bears’ potential move and what it means for the state of Indiana, this episode is a must-listen. Craig and Matt’s discussion provides a nuanced look at the topic, highlighting the complexities and challenges involved. Listen to the full episode of Tony Katz and the Morning News to hear their thoughts and insights on this timely topic.

Listen to the “What Would The Bears Mean For The State Of Indiana?” discussion in full here: