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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/16/26: Trump NATO, Rodeo, Throuple

Tony Katz: Trump NATO, Rodeo, Throuple

Published on March 16, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News with Craig Collins 1st Hr 

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Trump: NATO needs to help, after all we help them. 

Craig has been attending the rodeo, fascinated by the children participating

Target dropping toys from their stores.

Indiana Man Among Those Killed in Iraq Military Plane Crash

Throuple brags they’re better parents because there are more.

Los Angeles Metro reveals what was left in lost and found. 

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