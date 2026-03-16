Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/16/26: Holtz, Kimmel, Bart Simpson
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr with Craig Collins
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Coach Lou Holtz’s 3 Rules For Living A Good Life
Trump: Iran wants to negotiate
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Jimmy Kimmel: We live in a ridiculous country.
All time best movies according to Reddit
Today on the Marketplace: Broken Bart Simpson landline phone
British call of horse that goes wild during race
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