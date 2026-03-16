Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/16/26: Bears, Iran, Brain
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr with Craig Collins
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Can the Bears do the same for NW Indiana as the Colts did for Indianapolis?
The economic impact of the Bears if they were to move to Indiana.
Chicago Bears HQ | Does anyone not realize the billions of dollars the Bears would bring to economy of Indiana | Facebook
Eventually Iran had to be dealt with.
The Brain Distraction Window
More from WIBC 93.1 FM