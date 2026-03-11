Listen Live
Colts Miss Out On Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson

Published on March 11, 2026

  • Colts failed to sign top free agent edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who signed with the Ravens instead.
  • Colts have struggled to find consistent pass rush production, with no double-digit sack seasons since 2013.
  • Colts' reliance on draft picks for defensive line has not paid off, forcing them to seek free agent solutions.
Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS Have the Colts missed out on their chance to swing big at their largest offseason need?

That’s quite possible after news broke Wednesday morning of the Ravens, beating out the Colts, for the services of veteran edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

ESPN reported the Colts came in on Hendrickson around $25 million annually, whereas the Ravens were at $28 million, pivoting to the fellow AFC North player after backing out of the Maxx Crosby trade.

With this news, Chris Ballard is having to reassess the team’s plan at defensive end this offseason.

The plan/hope was to take a large swing for one of the top edge rushers, but that list of available ones is drying up pretty quick.

Remember, the signing of Arden Key earlier this week needed to be viewed as more of a depth move, versus the top move at defensive end. The same can be said for DL-Micheal Clemons, who joined the Colts on Wednesday.

With very specific coaching ties to when Hendrickson flourished with the Bengals, the Colts were trying to find an answer in a true difference maker off the edge.

Of course, with Hendrickson there’s some debate about how elite the 31-year-old still is after hip surgery limited him to 7 games last year.

After a slow start to his NFL career, Hendrickson’s stature as a top-flight pass rusher really took off in Cincinnati under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and defensive line coach Marion Hobby. Both Anarumo and Hobby are in the same positions now with the Colts, with Hobby joining the staff earlier this offseason.

In 2024, Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks and was runner-up in the Defensive Player of the Year race. Hendrickson held out from Bengals training camp the following offseason, before eventually signing a $29 million contract for the ’25 season.

But a nagging hip injury led to Henderson’s season ending after Week 8. Hendrickson was on pace for a double-digit sack season (4 sacks in 7 total games). But he had just 1 game with a sack in his final 5 games played.

Where Hendrickson is at coming off hip surgery is the ultimate unknown in projecting him and could have created some hesitancy in any potential suitor.

Still though, the need for a strong edge rushing presence is desperately needed in Indy.

Since Robert Mathis led the NFL in sacks during the 2013 season, the Colts have had just 2 double-digit sack campaigns in the 12 years since (Erik Walden in 2016, Justin Houston in 2019).

That ranks near the bottom of the NFL in that span, and is a direct correlation with other teams stuck in long playoff droughts.

For those wanting to lay more blame at Ballard for this miss in free agency, I’d point in a different direction.

The inability to find an above average pass rusher hasn’t been for a lack of draft trying by Chris Ballard. Despite Ballard spending 8 defensive line picks in the first three rounds of his drafting history with the Colts, none have produced a double-digit sack season. In fact, Tyquan Lewis is the only of the first 6 to make it past his rookie contract with the Colts (Laiatu Latu and JT Tuimoloau have yet to finish their rookie contracts).

A core trench roster building belief of Ballard has led to nowhere near the return on investment.

And that is exactly why the Colts have opted to try and take a big swing here in free agency.

This missed swing though has the Colts having to maneuver in a different direction.

Virtually any edge rusher still on the open market has either lacked serious pass rush production or is north of the age of 30.

A massive third-year jump from Latu is a virtual must, as well as DeForest Buckner getting back to his normal/double-team commanding self from the interior.

Outside of that, the Colts are going to have to pivot with their plan in turning over a defensive end position that has routinely underperformed in the Ballard era.

Colts Miss Out On Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson was originally published on 1075thefan.com

