The Frustration Of Being Taxed To Death
As we navigate the complexities of modern life, it’s easy to feel like our voices aren’t being heard. But for Tony Katz, a well-known voice in Indiana politics, the lack of transparency and accountability from the General Assembly is a personal issue. In this episode of our podcast, Tony shares his concerns about the proposed toll on I-70 and the lack of relief for Hoosiers struggling with property taxes.
Tony’s frustration is palpable as he discusses the proposed toll, which he believes will be a “lot easier to deal with” if property taxes had been addressed first. He points out that the General Assembly has failed to provide relief for homeowners, instead passing a law that increased property taxes last year. “This is the year you start feeling some relief,” Tony says. “How does that work? And when does the relief come?” He’s right to question the timing and transparency of the General Assembly’s decisions.
Tony’s concerns extend beyond the toll, however. He’s worried about the impact on truckers, who will be charged to use the roads. “It doesn’t come out of a trucker’s pocket, and how they have to do their job,” he explains. He’s also critical of the General Assembly’s lack of communication with Hoosiers, saying, “You’re silent. You just expect us to write another check.” It’s a sentiment that resonates with many of us who feel like our voices aren’t being heard.
