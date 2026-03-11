Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

The Frustration Of Being Taxed To Death

They just expect us to write another check

Published on March 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

an empty wallet
Source: Sergio Delle Vedove / Getty

The Frustration Of Being Taxed To Death

As we navigate the complexities of modern life, it’s easy to feel like our voices aren’t being heard. But for Tony Katz, a well-known voice in Indiana politics, the lack of transparency and accountability from the General Assembly is a personal issue. In this episode of our podcast, Tony shares his concerns about the proposed toll on I-70 and the lack of relief for Hoosiers struggling with property taxes.

Tony’s frustration is palpable as he discusses the proposed toll, which he believes will be a “lot easier to deal with” if property taxes had been addressed first. He points out that the General Assembly has failed to provide relief for homeowners, instead passing a law that increased property taxes last year. “This is the year you start feeling some relief,” Tony says. “How does that work? And when does the relief come?” He’s right to question the timing and transparency of the General Assembly’s decisions.

Tony’s concerns extend beyond the toll, however. He’s worried about the impact on truckers, who will be charged to use the roads. “It doesn’t come out of a trucker’s pocket, and how they have to do their job,” he explains. He’s also critical of the General Assembly’s lack of communication with Hoosiers, saying, “You’re silent. You just expect us to write another check.” It’s a sentiment that resonates with many of us who feel like our voices aren’t being heard.

Listen to the “The Frustration Of Being Taxed To Death” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    CNN’s Abby Phillip claims the NYC IED incident was “an attempted terror attack against Mayor Mamdani

Today on the Marketplace:    If you have this brooch, you could make $1,000,000. Maybe

What’s that TV Theme Song?    

TIC TAC DOUGH

Tony misses

Listen to the Show in Full here:      

Watch the show here:    

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio     

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Arcadia Man Sentenced in 1992 Murder of Tony Bledsoe

Drivers React to Possible Tolls
Local  |  WISH-TV

Indiana Drivers React to Possible Tolls on I-70 Starting in 2029

Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Luck, Laughter and Flying Potatoes: Ireland, Indiana Hosts Quirky St. Patrick’s Celebration

Carrington Bohannon
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

4 Months Missing: Mother Pleads for Carrington Bohannon’s Return

Tornadoes Leave Wreckage Behind In Midwest
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Task Force 1 Deploys After Tornado

Werner Gadshian photo
Local  |  John Herrick

Body of Johnson County Man Taken to UIndy for Further Examination

Zachary and Daughter
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Father Claims Hancock County Custody Case “Rigged” by Local Influence

Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Woman Found Dead Behind Home on Indianapolis’ West Side

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Child Shot at Apartments on Indy’s Far East Side

Keith White
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Shooting Suspect Arrested by FBI at Indianapolis International Airport

FAA Targets 40 "High-Volume" US Airports For Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy TSA Agents Quit as Government Remains Partially Shutdown

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lake Village Hit by Tornado, Two Killed

America First Policy Institute
Local  |  John Herrick

Funeral Arrangements Announced for Lou Holtz at Notre Dame

Toll Road
Local  |  Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s Application Details Need, Plan for I-70 Tolls

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close