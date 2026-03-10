Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/10/26: Trump, Sleeper Cells, Diego
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Trump: “Finish The Job”
The war is not complete until the IRGC and the regime are gone, and any other line is nonsense – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/iran-war-us-israel-trump-2026?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1
Iran activating sleeper cells?
All of a sudden, the left cares about children
The President should not release from the SPR
Reagan’s commandment goes out the window when you’re talking about Diego Morales – https://wibc.com/880695/sec-of-state-morales-barred-from-marion-county-election-services-center/
Sen. Booker’s plan: More people paying no taxes while those who make money pay more taxes – https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/ahead-2028-sen-cory-booker-090000227.html