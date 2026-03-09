Alec Pierce Agrees to 4-Year Deal with Indianapolis Colts

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts Wide Receiver Alec Pierce is returning to the team with a four-year, $116 million deal.

The deal, which averages $29 million per season, comes on the heels of a career-defining 2025 campaign where Pierce proved to be one of the most efficient and deep threats in the NFL.

Pierce had 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. He was the leader receiver in each of the last two seasons.