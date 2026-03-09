Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/9/26: Lebanon High, Defense Spending
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Lebanon High School student has been arrested after he used AI to create and distribute illicit images of classmates
Iran war and defense spending in Indiana
Oil Prices are over $100 a barrel – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/persian-gulf-oil-squeeze-d9a39190?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1
….calling my shot: When does Venezuela come to the “rescue?”
What’s that TV Theme Song? Redemption Monday
More from WIBC 93.1 FM