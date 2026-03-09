Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/9/26: JMV, Elad Strohmayer, Tucker

Tony Katz: JMV, Elad Strohmayer, Tucker Carlson

Published on March 9, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

JMV talking Purdue, IU and the Colts

JMV
Source: JMV / JMV on the Fan

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Tony’s interview with Israel Consul General Elad Strohmayer

Today on the Marketplace:    Mr Peanut Salt Shakers

A reminder: Tucker is broken, and Tucker can no longer be trusted

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
