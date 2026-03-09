Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/9/26: Gas Prices, Schumer, NYC IED
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Gas prices spike as a result of the Iran War
Schumer lying again about the SAVE Act
Muslims threw an IED at pro-Iranian protesters. The media and politicos lied about all of it – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/suspicious-device-thrown-outside-gracie-mansion-police/
A school let a guy in who was evading ICE? – https://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/man-runs-into-school-after-ice-encounter/3991377/
Muslims threw an IED at pro-Iranian protesters. The media and politicos lied about all of it – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/northeast/suspicious-device-thrown-outside-gracie-mansion-police/
….an example – https://x.com/izengabe_/status/2030460907755565395?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….another one – https://x.com/mrddmia/status/2030499593394213354?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….another one – https://x.com/bonchieredstate/status/2030619536878121054?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….another one – https://x.com/aghamilton29/status/2030671128323084298?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
….bomb squad confirms it was an IED – https://x.com/nypdpc/status/2030695186410463401?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA