Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/6/26: Trump threatens Iran, Noem out
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
Trump to IRGC: Surrender or die – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/us-iran-israel-war-latest-march-5
….UAE looks to freeze Iranian assets – https://www.wsj.com/world/middle-east/u-a-e-explores-freezing-iranian-assets-to-punish-tehran-for-attacks-904503de?mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_1
….attacks on Iran will increase – https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/iran-us-israel-conflict-2026?mod=WSJ_home_lctimeline&mod=WSJ_home_mediumtopper_pos_2
….Iran unable to defend itself – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2026/mar/5/us-officials-say-iran-barely-defend-strikes-delay-selection-new/
….whoa – https://x.com/RealBababanaras/status/2029551050735378832
Kristi Noem out. Markwayne Mullin in – https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/kristi-noem-out-as-dhs-secretary-trump-announces/
Post office will run out of money – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/postal-service-budget-cuts-mail-delivery/2026/03/05/id/1248511/
Of course Americans support deporting illegal immigrants – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/georgementz/trump-illegal-alien/2026/03/05/id/1248475/