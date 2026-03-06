Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/6/26: IN RINOS, Noem, Socialism
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
Ford recall
Trump meets with Indiana Senate candidates to primary Hoosier Senators that were opposed to redistricting
Today’s Popcorn Moment: So why was Kristi Noem fired?
Maybe it was this:
Today on the Marketplace: 1980’s Quartz Transformers Robot Watch
Nearly 40% of Americans believe that the US should move toward socialism
What is greed?
