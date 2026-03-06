Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/6/26: IN RINOS, Noem, Socialism

Tony Katz: Trump to Primary IN RINOS, Noem, Robot Watch, Socialism

Published on March 6, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Ford recall

Trump meets with Indiana Senate candidates to primary Hoosier Senators that were opposed to redistricting

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    So why was Kristi Noem fired?

Maybe it was this:

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/so-why-was-kristi-noem-fired

Today on the Marketplace:    1980’s Quartz Transformers Robot Watch

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-3-9002a66f-6bef-4a9f-9a31-5cfb2bab1ce5

Nearly 40% of Americans believe that the US should move toward socialism

What is greed?

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-2-4-d0988b8b-e5b4-4e8e-8960-38e99f4993c5

