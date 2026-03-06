Listen Live
Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/6/26: Ballard, Carson, Congress

Tony Katz: Ballard, Carson, Congressional resolution, Sexual Harassment, Deliverance

Published on March 6, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/tony-katz-and-the-morning-news-3rd-hr-3-6-26

What does Tony think about Ballard running for SOS as an independent?

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-3-1-9deec3cc-33f5-414a-8da5-d6c7a899e27e

Andre Carson is obscene – https://x.com/billmelugin_/status/2029685331679703299?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

Why would anyone in Congress not want to support this resolution?

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/m-3-2-82f3ce69-2098-47bb-8f08-8b5e95393c91

Record number of people tapped into their 401ks early last year. About 4.5 million people took out hardship withdrawals.

What’s that TV Theme Song?   

Film Friday – Deliverance – Dueling Banjos

