Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 3/6/26: Ballard, Carson, Congress
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
Catch the show in its entirety here:
What does Tony think about Ballard running for SOS as an independent?
Andre Carson is obscene – https://x.com/billmelugin_/status/2029685331679703299?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
Why would anyone in Congress not want to support this resolution?
Record number of people tapped into their 401ks early last year. About 4.5 million people took out hardship withdrawals.
Film Friday – Deliverance – Dueling Banjos
