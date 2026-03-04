Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 3/4/26: Colts, Carney, Bburg Schools

Tony Katz: Colts Daniel Jones, Mark Carney, Brownsburg Schools

Published on March 4, 2026

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

Colts using transition tag on QB Daniel Jones

Qatar buying partner in AES.

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Trump cutting trade to Spain

PM Mark Carney says the U.S.-Israel war against Iran is a failure of the international order

Today on the Marketplace:    1950’s Kentucky Fried Chicken shortening scoop

Brownsburg schools pays $650,000 to former teacher who refused to use trans students’ preferred names

