Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 2nd Hr 2/25/26: Note Scam, Dems won’t stand for Americans

Tony Katz: Note Scam, Dems won't stand for Americans

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

Note scam spreading across Indiana

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    Trump calls for a ban on secret gender transitions, hits Democrats again for not standing up for that

Today on the Marketplace:    I assume these are Mike Pence approved

Dems got played last night

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Drug syringe and cooked heroin on spoon
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

10 Sentenced in Indiana Drug Ring Bust

The exterior of a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family Shares Scary Encounter at Greenwood Walmart

Trump SOTU TW 2026
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Lawmakers React to President Trump’s State of the Union

Kamal Bola mugshot
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former IMPD Officer Sentenced to 72 Years for Child Molestation

Indiana vs Northwestern
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Collapse in Second Half, Fall to Northwestern 72-68

Todd Huston
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

95-4 Vote Clears Path for Bears Move to Hammond

Special Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury says Marion County grand jury has declined to charge a police officer in the shooting death of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed.
Local  |  John Herrick

Rep. Andre Carson Says He Won’t Attend State of the Union

Super Bowl LIX Previews
Local  |  John Herrick

Why Indiana Sports Corp. Wants to Bring the NFL Draft to Indianapolis

close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indiana University Indianapolis Launches New Digital Forensics Degree to Combat Rising Cybercrime

INDOT New Initiative
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

INDOT’s New Roadway Worker Safety Initiative: Project Greenlight

Hailey Paige Buzbee
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Lawmakers Advancing Legislation on Ways to Strengthen Amber Alert System and Protect Kids on Social Media

Alicia Hughes
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Union City Defends Release of Hughes Interrogation Video

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

House Passes SB 1: Critics Warn of “Red Tape” for Medicaid and SNAP

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Indiana Rain to Snow Wednesday Night

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close